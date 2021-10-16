Katrina Kaif joins Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham screening, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

Vicky Kaushal's latest release Sardar Udham, arrived on an Amazon Prime on Friday but the actor hosted a special screening on Friday for his industry friends. All from Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating the actor, to another rumoured couple - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, watched the film ahead of its release.

Katrina arrived for the screening in a top and short skirt paired with boots. She was joined in by Kiara and Sidharth who recently featured together in the war biopic, Shershah. While Kiara was in a salwar suit, Sidharth was in casuals.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. The film also stars Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina had come together to watch Sidharth and Kiara's Shershah at a special screening in August.

Rumours of Katrina and Vicky's relationship emerged when the latter visited the Ek Tha Tiger actor during lockdown. On one such rumour of their roka, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal told Film Companion, “It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this'.”

Also read: Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal is bewitching in one of the boldest, most traumatising Hindi films ever made

Sunny had told Spotboye about how their father had joked about it and teased Vicky. He said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”