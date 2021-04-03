Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle reveals parents were against her acting career: 'Katrina helped convince my mom'
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle reveals parents were against her acting career: 'Katrina helped convince my mom'

Isabelle Kaif followed her sister, actor Katrina Kaif's footsteps into Bollywood. While she is gaining popularity as an actor, Isabelle revealed her parents were not okay with her acting plans.
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif made her acting debut with Time To Dance. She starred opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the Stanley D’Costa directorial. While Katrina has always been showering Isabelle with support, the latter revealed that her parents did not want her to follow in Katrina's footsteps to Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Isabelle revealed that her parents were not on board with her acting career. Instead, they dreamt of her securing good grades and landing a regular job.

"They weren't the happiest about it, not very happy at all. They wanted me to go and get a proper degree that was going to be useful and was going to lead me to job security," she told SpotboyE. "Go get a degree in business or maths or English or something that could translate into a secure job. They weren't thrilled about it," she said. Isabelle added that Katrina played a vital role in convincing their parents. "She definitely helped convince my mom to let me try."

Isabelle has previously clarified that she did not bag her projects due to Salman Khan but auditioned for the roles. "I have auditioned for the film and got selected after the producers liked me," she told PTI. She noted that Salman has always been supportive of anyone trying to join the industry. "I have been auditioning for films for sometime (now) and this time everything fell in place. The more you do it, the better you get," she added.

Isabelle has already signed and is busy with her second project, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Last month, she revealed she was filming the movie, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, in Agra. A couple of weeks ago, Isabelle shared a series of photos on Instagram taken at the Taj Mahal. The actor was captured during her impromptu twirl session at the iconic destination.

