Katrina Kaif says she used to be conscious of her looks: 'People might find that admission a little strange'

Katrina Kaif said that she was conscious of her appearance in the past and felt that her features were not ‘perfect’. She added that she herself was the one trying to live up to the societal beauty standards.

In an interview, Katrina said that her idea of beauty was shaped by what she saw in magazines and she felt that she ‘didn’t quite fit in’.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, Katrina said, “I grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty—it was what you saw in the magazines, and if you didn’t conform to that, then you didn’t cut it. I used to be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn’t quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not ‘perfect’. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself,” she said.

Katrina said that because she felt the pressure of beauty standards, she personally chooses the women who appear in campaigns for her beauty brand. “And I’m not searching for people who look ‘different’, I just realise that each and every single person in the world is different. There is no one type of beauty—no specific skin tone or shape or features…every single person is unique and that's what I want to show,” she said.

Also see: Katrina Kaif searches for Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, host says Archana Puran Singh ate him up

Last week, Katrina saw the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film has become the biggest hit in Bollywood since the Covid-19 pandemic started and is currently inching towards ₹150 crore at the box office in India.

Katrina’s upcoming films include Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter; Tiger 3 with Salman Khan; and Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON