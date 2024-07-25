Katrina Kaif shares pics from medical health resort in Austria; from 'daily walk in the forest to moments of peace'

Katrina Kaif's new pics

She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of her 'calm' and peaceful stay at an 'award-winning medical health resort' in Austria. The actor shared a few solo photos from Mayrlife Altaussee, as well as some shots of the scenic lake-side property. She also gave a peek at the healthy food she had during her stay. As per the resort's website, they provide anti-inflammation and anti-ageing treatments, among others.

‘A truly incredible time’

Katrina was recently in Europe with Vicky Kaushal, but it is not clear when she visited the health resort in Austria. The actor wrote alongside the undated pictures, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm. The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge… will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!"

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Katrina's post, "Someone’s been busy taking pictures finally… well done Katrina!!!" A fan wrote, "So beautiful." Another said, "Very nice." A fan also wrote, "Can you believe she is 41, I mean just look at her..."

Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumours

A report by Zoom in May claimed that Katrina is pregnant. However, her representative agency called the report ‘unconfirmed’. “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation,” read a statement shared by Raindrop media.

Per a source quoted by Zoom, Katrina's pregnancy rumours are not off the mark. The source said that 'if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK'. The source quoted by Zoom added that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK, will deliver her baby in London.

The source said, “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).”