Vicky Kaushal shares unseen, adorable pics with Katrina Kaif on her birthday: From pizza fights to pujas together

As Katrina Kaif clocks her 41st birthday, actor-husband Vicky Kaushal wished her with an adorable post on his Instagram. Vicky, who is currently promoting Bad Newz, shared a bunch of candid pictures from their life together, where they were seen clicking a selfie at the pool, to fighting over getting the bigger slice of pizza, and sharing a hug. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal felt he won an ‘Oscar’ after Katrina Kaif liked his dance in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba) Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st birthday on Tuesday.

Vicky's Instagram post on Katrina's birthday

In the first picture, Vicky held Katrina in his arms and the both smiled at each other. In another picture, Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in white shirts as they smiled for selfie. An unseen picture from their wedding reception also made it to the gram, which simply had a closeup of both of them holding hands.

Vicky and Katrina were also seen praying in a corner of a building in a picture, seemingly taken from the time when they were renovating their house. An adorable picture saw Vicky looking over at Katrina who held a plate with a slice of pizza. The two made goofy expressions in a selfie clicked at the swimming pool in another click.

In the caption, Vicky wrote: “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! (cake and red heart emoticons)”

Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashi Khanna wished Katrina in the comment section. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: “Please star in a movie together! We want that!” A second fan said, “These pics are soo cuteee.” “You two are relationship goals,” said another.

More details

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The two were recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where fans began speculating if they could see a bump.

Vicky addressed these rumours at a recent event and said, "Aur good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about) we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

Vicky is gearing up for the July 19 release of Bad Newz, which revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi.