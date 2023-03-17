Katrina Kaif shines in pink as she and Vicky Kaushal attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted after a long time at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash on Thursday. The party was hosted at her father and actor Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the party. Also read: Katrina Kaif puts her arms around husband Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate Holi with family at home

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal from the evening as the couple walked out of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow after the party. Katrina was spotted in a neon pink outfit while Vicky was in a black shirt and denims. Katrina didn't pause to pose for the paparazzi but Vicky waved briefly to the photographers before getting into the car.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Awesome vickat!! A person also called them “Favourite couple.” “Bhot sundar jodi hai inki (they are a very beautiful couple)" read a comment.

Katrina and Vicky are currently busy with their work lives and are hardly spotted in public. Vicky recently wrapped up the shooting of the Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw biopic titled Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who directed Vicky in Raazi. The film will release on December 1 this year. He recently shared a picture in which he was dressed as Sam Manekshaw and also sported a thick moustache. He wrote on Instagram, "It's a Film wrap!! Sam Bahadur 1-12-23." Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in pivotal roles.

He has four more films in the pipeline, including Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's next. He also has a role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Katrina Kaif is currently working on the third installment in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

