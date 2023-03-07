Katrina Kaif puts her arms around husband Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate Holi with family at home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating Holi at home with their family members. On Tuesday, the Phone Bhoot actor took to her Instagram account and treated fans to a glimpse of her celebration as she and Vicky were joined by the latter's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was also with them. Also read: Katrina Kaif didn't attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception but fans Photoshopped her into Vicky Kaushal's pic



The first photo shared by Katrina was clicked on the balcony of their house. It had Katrina flashing her innocent smile with her arms around Vicky Kaushal. While she wore a yellow outfit, Vicky sported a white kurta, smeared with colours. He also sported a colourful bandana and sunglasses. Photobombing them was Isabella in the background as she smile big in a white t-shirt.



The next photo was all about family as Katrina, Vicky, Isabelle, Sham and Veena came together for a group selfie, clicked by the Uri actor. In the second photo, Katrina too had her arms wrapped around her husband. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii.”

Replying to the post, Ileana D'Cruz who is rumoured to be dating Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, commented, “Ugh cute!” “Kay holding Vicky,” pointed out a fan. Another one added, “You guys made for each other so cute happy Holi.”



Vicky and Katrina Kaif dated in secret for quite some time before tying the knot. The couple who never confirmed their dating rumours, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple now keeps sharing pictures from their daily life, featuring each other on social media, and are often seen out and about in Mumbai.

Katrina who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, will now be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming Merry Christmas. It will release at the end of this year. She also has the much awaited, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it is scheduled to be released in December this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON