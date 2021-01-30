Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

We have rarely seen Katrina Kaif in such a crazy mood. On Saturday, Katrina shared the happiest video on Instagram and it showed her having a tonne of fun with her friends.

The video shows Katrina, chilling with some friends, experimenting with new hairstyles. She is wearing a grey tank top, with her deep tan lines visible on her back, and denim bottoms. The actor stoops down, holds her hair in her hands, snaps a rubber band on it and pulls her head back up. Katrina is seen laughing hard after realising the state of her hair.

Posting the video, Katrina wrote, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir." Sairah is the daughter of filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Mini Mathur.

Katrina's fans found the video cute. "That's so cute Yaar awwwwww moment," wrote one. "My cute baby," wrote another.

Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit on Saturday morning. Before entering the airport, she waved to the paparazzi and even smiled from underneath her mask.

Mini, too, shared pictures from a house party. They featured actor Sunny Kaushal, who is actor Vicky Kaushal's younger brother. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating. They reportedly were on a New Years' holiday together with their siblings in Alibaug. While Katrina brought along sister Isabelle, Vicky was joined by Sunny.

Sunny Kaushal's photo shared by Mini.

A picture shared by Katrina recently went viral. She took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a photo of herself, resting her head on another person's chest. Her fans figured out that Vicky owns a T-shirt much similar to the one worn by the person in the photo.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. She is currently working on Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and in a standalone superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Her film Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic.