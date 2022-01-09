Katrina Kaif snuggles with Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate one month of marriage, Neha Dhupia says ‘gorgeous couple’

Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal as they celebrated one month of being married with a photo of them cuddling up. She wore no make-up in the picture, which seemed to be taken at their home. He, too, was casually dressed in a long-sleeved T-shirt. “Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji),” she captioned her Instagram post.

“Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. We love you,” Neha Dhupia commented. Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post and wrote, “Awwww.” Vaani Kapoor called them ‘beautiful’. Fans also showered love on Vicky and Katrina. “This is too adorable!” one wrote, while another called them ‘superb jodi’. “Aiyoooooo it’s so sweet,” a third wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

After the wedding, Vicky and Katrina moved into a new sea-facing home in the vicinity of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Welcoming the newlyweds to the neighbourhood, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Vicky and Katrina were said to be in a hush-hush relationship since 2019. While they never spoke about it back then, she now shares several Instagram posts featuring him. Last month, she posted a photo from their Christmas celebrations at home as well as pictures of the halwa she prepared for his family and her mehendi-decorated hands with a view of their honeymoon destination in the backdrop.

