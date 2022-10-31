Katrina Kaif unleashes her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween, fans react

Actor Katrina Kaif is all set for the Halloween season, ahead of her upcoming horror-comedy, Phoon Bhoot’s release. Celebrating the spooky season, she posted pictures of herself in a never-seen-before avatar as she turned into Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn. Also read: Katrina Kaif gets hand massage on sets of Phone Bhoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From iconic blonde ponytails to mismatched blue and pink eyeshadows, Katrina came very close to the OG Harley Quinn look. She wore striped shorts, paired with a pink top and finished off with a transparent jacket which came with multi-coloured frills on the sleeves. She also carried a signature baseball bat on her shoulders and struck an evil smile in one of the photos. Her chunky accessories added to her style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn#Halloweenwithphonebhoot#phonebooth.” Reacting to it, a fan added to the comment section, “Goddam !! Harley Quinn.” “You look amazing,” added another one. Someone also said, “Omg that's you ?!!!! When ragini collaborates with @kaybykatrina to the cutest bhoot we have now.”

Katrina is currently busy promoting her film, Phone Bhoot with co-stars, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the film, she will be playing Ragini. Siddhant and Ishaan will be seen as desi ghostbusters while Jackie Shroff will star as the antagonist.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, Phone Bhoot is set to release in theatres on November 4. The film is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot will also feature in the popular comic book, Chacha Chaudhary. The makers earlier announced that they are collaborating with Diamond Toons for a special comic series titled 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina has multiple projects in her kitty. This includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON