Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as they return to Mumbai after birthday celebrations in Maldives. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back after celebrating her birthday together in the Maldives. Katrina celebrated her 40th birthday on July 16. The couple were spotted returning from the short trip at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share new Merry Christmas posters as their bilingual film gets a release date)

Vicky and Katrina return to Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at Mumbai airport.

In the clip, Katrina and Vicky walked towards the exit of the airport, holding hands. Vicky was seen in a blue shirt and grey pants. Meanwhile, Katrina opted for a yellow shirt and blue jeans. They walked ahead as the paparazzo clicked pictures of them.

Vicky's wish for Katrina

On Katrina's birthday, Vicky posted pictures of them together by the sea. They smiled at each other and posed together. She wore a solid-yellow dress while he was seen in a sky-blue shirt. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, “In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love!(red heart emojis).”

For Katrina's birthday celebrations, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Isabelle Kaif and Angira Dhar were also present. In photos shared on Instagram Stories, Isabelle and Angira revealed snippets from Katrina's big day, which included not only a trip to the Maldives but also custom T-shirts in neutral colours featuring old photos of Katrina Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina married each other in a private ceremony in December 2021 after reportedly dating for a few years. The wedding was held in Rajasthan and the couple later held a reception in Mumbai.

Upcoming projects

Katrina released the poster of her next film Merry Christmas on Instagram on Monday. "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 15th December 2023..." she wrote in the caption.

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina is also awaiting the release of her third film in the hit spy franchise Tiger with Salman Khan. It is slated for a Diwali release.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was a box office success. Vicky is now gearing up for the release of his next - Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the titular role. The film is slated for a release on December 1.

