Karan Johar on Merry Christmas releasing on same day as Yodha: ‘Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call’

Karan Johar has dropped a truth bomb on his Instagram Threads account, criticising film producers and studios' practice to announce release dates already reserved by others without the ‘courtesy of a phone call’. He may be referring to the makers of Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas announcing its release date, which will be the same as Karan's production Yodha. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share new Merry Christmas posters as their bilingual film gets a release date) Merry Christmas and Yodha will now both release on December 15

While Yodha is an action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, produced by Karan's banner Dharma Productions, Merry Christmas is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghvan and produced under his banner Matchbox Pictures. Co-produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries, it is a bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Both films are now slated to be released in theatres on December 15.

Karan's reaction to Merry Christmas release date

Immediately after the makers of Merry Christmas dropped the film's posters along with the new release date of December 15, Karan took to his Threads account to react without naming anyone or any film. Here's what he wrote:

Karan here seems to be referring to Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who are co-producing Merry Christmas.

User reminds Karan of clash with Shivaay

A comment however reminded Karan how his last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, clashed with Ajay Devgn's directorial Shivaay during the Diwali week in 2016.

The user's comment read, “And not to forget you too clashed with ajay’s shivaay and even released simbaa just a week post zero. So it’s fine karan movies do clash it’s normal.”

A cold war ensued between Karan and Ajay when Kamaal R Khan claimed that the former had paid trolls to take down Shivaay. Karan's friend and longtime collaborator and Ajay's wife even responded to KRK's tweet by saying, “Shocking.” Karan later wrote in his book An Unsuitable Boy how that single tweet killed every emotion he had for Kajol in the last 25 years. However, the two patched up later and Kajol and Ajay even appeared on Koffee with Karan and addressed the rough patch with the host.

