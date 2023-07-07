Katrina Kaif's mornings are all about hubby Vicky Kaushal and coffee, leaves Internet in awe with their ‘best’ pic

Actor Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her morning with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and sent the internet into a meltdown. The couple is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Katrina who was recently in the US, took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of her and Vicky as they get their daily dose of coffee. Sharing them, she called them ‘best’ and everyone seem to agree with her. Also read: Katrina Kaif shares pics from her US vacation, Vicky Kaushal reacts

Vicky and Katrina's new pic

Katrina Kaif shares mushy photo with husband Vicky Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first photo features Katrina smiling and leaning on Vicky Kaushal who looked away from the camera. The two were in their off-duty looks. While Katrina wore a black sweatshirt, Vicky sported a grey t-shirt. Their mushy photo was followed by pictures of their coffee cups and pancakes for breakfast, which is Katrina's favourite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote in the caption, “Coffee mornings (coffee cup emoticon)….. the best.” Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Kismat hai Vicky Kaushal ki bhi (Vicky has some good luck).” “The gorgeous couple,” added another one. “Nazar na lage (may God save you from evil),” commented some other fan as well.

Katrina in the US

Katrina was recently in the US. While it's not known if she was alone on the trip, Vicky was not seen visible in her recent pictures. Earlier in the morning, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned home. A video from the paparazzi featured several fans waiting at the airport to meet her.

Katrina arrived in a printed top and jeans. While she smiled as many fans tried taking pictures, she finally made her way out of the airport with the help of her security. The video is up on Instagram.

Upcoming work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina will be reuniting with Salman Khan in their much awaited upcoming action thriller Tiger. It is slated to release on Diwali 2023. Besides this, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. While reports claimed that Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the film, Katrina is most likely still a part of the film. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. His next outing will be Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON