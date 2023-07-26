Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Loved every bit of it

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the star-studded special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on Tuesday. They arrived hand-in-hand to watch the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film directed by Karan Johar. As they left after watching it, paparazzi asked the couple to share reactions. While Vicky Kaushal said it was good, Katrina found the film to be wonderful. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres on Friday. Also read: Jaya Bachchan scolds paparazzi at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's screening; Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

As they left, the actors waved to fans they met after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 's screening. Katrina Kaif was in a white dress with black boots, while Vicky wore a blue denim shirt. They were all smiles and posed for paparazzi before getting into their car. After paparazzi asked them how they found the film, Vicky replied, “Bahut achi hai (It is very good)." Katrina also said, “Amazing movie, wonderful.”

Vicky reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Wednesday, Vicky also took to Instagram Stories to share his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with a poster featuring Alia and Ranveer, he wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones... don't miss it! Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous, tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and what joy to watch the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!”

Vicky Kaushal reviewed the film after watching it on Tuesday.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Alia Bhatt arrived with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor at the screening. They wore matching black T-shirts. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was spotted sans actor-wife Deepika Padukone, who recently flew out of Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, who plays a key role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the event with husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Jaya Bachchan, who is also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's cast, was spotted attending the film's screening with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Interior designer and producer Gauri Khan also attended the screening. She was accompanied by her mother Savita Chhibber. Celebs such as Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites not only with Alia, who made her acting debut as a lead in Student of the Year (2012), but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film also marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019).

