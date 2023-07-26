Jaya Bachchan scolds paparazzi at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: 'I'm not deaf, chillao mat'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan got upset with the paparazzi at the screening of her upcoming romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai. Several videos of the actor getting angry at paparazzi on Tuesday night have emerged. (Also Read | Dhindhora Baje Re: Twitter can't get over Jaya Bachchan's stern expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song) Jaya Bachchan reacted after paparazzi asked her to pose at Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening.

Jaya watched film with Abhishek, Shweta

To attend the screening, Jaya arrived with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. She was seen wearing a red outfit while Abhishek opted for a blue sweatshirt, denims and shoes. Shweta was seen in a white T-shirt, denims and a black jacket.

Jaya gets angry at paparazzi

In a clip, shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Jaya walked towards the venue. The actor stopped near the paparazzi as she waited for her children. The paparazzi stationed at the venue started calling her name for pictures.

Irked by their shouting, Jaya kept her fingers on her ear and said, “I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo (Don't scream, talk softly).” She was then seen entering the theatre smiling followed by Abhishek and Shweta her kids. This isn't the first time Jaya scolded the paparazzi.

Celebs at film's screening

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Chunky Panday among others attended the screening. Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Recently the makers unveiled the songs What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya and Dhindora Baje Re and the official trailer of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which received massive responses from the audience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

