Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai after Rajasthan holiday, get mobbed by eager fans at airport. Watch

On Thursday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen returning from their Rajasthan vacation as they headed to their car at Mumbai Airport. A video of Katrina and Vicky outside the airport was shared online, in which fans mobbed both of them for clicking selfies. After Vicky waited for Katrina to get inside the car safely, he went inside from the other side. (Also read: Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal: 'Madam checking ke liye rukiye')

Katrina and Vicky wore matching black hoodies and black caps as they arrived in the parking lot to get inside their car. They were mobbed by eager fans, who wanted to click selfies with both of them. Katrina was seen obliging some of them, while Vicky stood a little ahead of them, posing with some fans. He was seen opening the car's door and waiting for a few moments. Finally, Katrina came around and Vicky helped her get inside the car safely.

Katrina had shared pictures with Vicky from their vacation in Rajasthan. The actor took to Instagram to share a solo picture of herself, and a couple of pictures of herself and Vicky posing in the rugged terrains of Rajasthan. The photos gave a glimpse of the rare animals they spotted during their jungle safari in Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky left for Rajasthan after celebrating Christmas with their family. The couple had hosted a Christmas dinner and a pyjama party for close friends and family in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif had wished her fans by sharing a family picture that showed her and Vicky posing with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena and brother Sunny Kaushal as well as her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina is working on her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Titled Merry Christmas, the film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. She recently unveiled the first poster of the film that showed a man and a woman clinging their broken wine glasses filled with blood. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan lined up for release next year.

Vicky recently saw the OTT release of his film Govinda Naam Mera. He was seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. He now has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next in pipeline.

