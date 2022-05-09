Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share pics as they binge on pancakes in New York, her 'happy place'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on a holiday in New York and binging on some pancakes. Both of them took to Instagram to share photos from their trip on Monday morning, giving the perfect start to their fans' week. (Also read: Katrina Kaif celebrates mom's 70th birthday with siblings, jokes that they are all 'very noisy kids'. See pics)

In the picture shared by Vicky, both of them are seen on a crosswalk, looking to the left with big smiles. Katrina is wearing a bright green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat. Vicky is wearing a white T-shirt on blue jeans and a denim jacket with a cap. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Sugar rush.”

Katrina shared three pictures on her page as well. The first one was a solo picture of her inside a diner. The next one showed her cuddling with Vicky and the third was a picture of a plate of pancakes loaded with cream and syrup. She captioned her post, “The Home of Everything, my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

Katrina's friend Mini Mathur wrote, "Oooooh kat has reached her happy place - bubbys." Anushka Sharma shared a heart emoji on her post. Fans of the actors thanked them for the pictures. “Always and forever my favourite,” wrote one. “Are you come from heaven, because I nothing found beautiful than you in the world. big fan always,” wrote another.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in the presence of close friends and family. The intimate wedding was held away from the media glare and the couple released pictures from the wedding only after the ceremonies were all done.

After the wedding, they went for a short honeymoon to the Maldives, took a trip to Thailand a couple of months later and are now in New York. Katrina was last seen in last year's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Vicky's last release was Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He has lately been shooting for a film with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar. He also has Sam Manekshaw biopic with Meghna Gulzar and Govinda Naam Mera with Shashank Khaitan.

