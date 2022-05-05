Katrina Kaif celebrates mom's 70th birthday with siblings, jokes that they are all 'very noisy kids'. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her mother Suzanne Turquotte on Instagram. She also shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Katrina and her siblings were seen posing with Suzanne. Also Read: Katrina Kaif turns cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal, couple shares 'love' on Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy 70th mama. May you always live life with the joy and courage that you do. Surrounded by your very noisy kids." In the first picture, Katrina and Suzanne are seen posing for the camera with a ‘Happy Birthday Mum’ cake on the table. In the next one, Katrina and her other siblings are seen sharing a hug with Suzanne. The third one is a solo shot of Suzanne and in the last one, Katrina is posing with her younger sister.

Actor Neha Dhupia commented, “Happy Birthday." Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, “This is so cute.” Nimrat Kaur dropped a heart emoji. One fan asked, “Where is Vicky Kaushal?” another one said, “All you sisters look so different from each another." Many people wished Suzanne in the comments section and also dropped heart emojis.

Katrina was born to British businessman, Mohammed Kaif, and English lawyer and charity worker, Suzanne. Katrina has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother.

Katrina and actor Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Only their family members and a few selected friends from the industry had attended the wedding.

Katrina has begun work on Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She has also announced Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. It will also star Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

