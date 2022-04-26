Katrina Kaif turns cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal, couple shares 'love' on Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham won the International Indian Film Academy 2022's Technical Awards in three categories on Tuesday. Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif shared a news article about the win on her Instagram Story along with two heart emojis. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year in December. Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport, fan reacts ‘can’t wait for them to work together'

Vicky shared Katrina's Instagram Story on his handle and added kissing sticker in reply. The winners for the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition of IIFA were announced on Tuesday. Sardar Udham, won three technical awards at IIFA 2022. The film won in the cinematography, editing and special effects categories.

Katrina Kaif shares an article praising Vicky Kaushal.

Sardar Udham, is a story of Sardar Udham Singh, who fought against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of those who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Only their family members and a few selected friends from the industry had attended the wedding. Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's all about the venue in Sawai Madhopur and how much costs

Vicky will now be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He also has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

Katrina has begun work on Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She has also announced Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. It will also star Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

