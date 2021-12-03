Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's all about the venue in Sawai Madhopur and how much costs

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the two will tie the knot in a three-day function from December 7-9 at the 14th century property which boasts of contemporary Rajasthani architecture with state of the art facilities. The entire place is already booked from December 6 to 11.

The Six Senses Fort Barwara is said to be a symbol of royal India. Despite its traditional theme, the place boasts of everything from private and outdoor pools, steam, sauna, to signature spa treatments, fitness centres, aerial yoga pavilions, tepidariums and much more.

Six Senses Fort Barwara is inspired from royal and rural India.

Six Senses Fort Barwara has views of the Aravali range and more.

The resort has 48 suites which are desinged in contemporary Rajasthani style and range from 753 square feet to 3,014 square feet. The east wing overlooks the countryside while the west wing offers views to Barwara village.

The best suite is built on 3,003 sq ft area and includes a separate dining room, two bedrooms, outdoor shower, gourmet corner, private garden with a pool and dining pavilion. It has views of the lake, temple and the Aravali range.

The prize of one suite starts from ₹83,944 for one night at Fort Suite and goes up to ₹3,26,943 for Rani Rajkumari Suite. The charges for the highest quality Thakur Bhagwati Singh Suite and Raja Man Singh Suite are available on request.

The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park. The couple is expected to be joined by their family members and industry friends including Aanand L Rai and Kabir Khan.