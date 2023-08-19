Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's 'beautiful and healthy' birthday dinner for bodybuilder and trainer Kris Gethin

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently hosted bodybuilder and trainer Kris Gethin on his 49th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kris shared several pictures and also penned a note. Kris, who is recovering from a viral infection, wrote a long post on how he celebrated his special day in Mumbai. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif drops romantic pictures with Vicky Kaushal from their sea-facing balcony)

Kris talks about his birthday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with Kris Gethin.

Kris posted several pictures of how he spent the entire day on his birthday – working out and getting a surprise. For dinner, he was invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's home in Mumbai. He shared a photo giving a glimpse of the celebrations. In the picture, Kris sat at a table with a chocolate cake in front of him. Several candles placed on the cake were lit while a ‘Happy Birthday’ cake topper was placed next to it.

Katrina, Vicky pose for a pic

In the picture, Katrina sported a no-makeup look as she was seen in a black outfit. Vicky was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Their friend Akshay Arora also stood next to them. All of them smiled and posed for the camera. A part of Kris' caption read, "How did I spend my 49th birthday?⁣...7. I completed some filming project⁣s."

Kris' birthday dinner at Vicky and Katrina's home

He also added, "8. I was invited to a beautiful, thoughtful, and healthy birthday dinner at @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif home prepared by Akshay. ⁣9. I wrote this post in gratitude. 10. I had a very late night (9 pm)⁣. Although some would say I’m alone here in India, it felt far from it. I received hundreds of birthday wishes via WhatsApp and socials by my friends, family, and followers, and it appeared that every single hotel staff (who have become like a second family) knew it was my birthday and wished me so too."

Vicky earlier wished Kris

Earlier, Vicky had wished Kris, with a picture, on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Happy Birthday brother! @krisgethin." Kris re-posted it on his Instagram Stories and added, "Thank you my friend-we need more pics- we will be using this for each of our birthdays."

Vicky had wished Kris on Instagram.

Vicky's upcoming films

Fans will see Vicky in director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming family entertainer film The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chillar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari’s next untitled film and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Katrina's upcoming projects

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Fans will also see him in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

