Katrina Kaif drops romantic pictures with Vicky Kaushal from their sea-facing balcony as they make the most of Sunday

Katrina Kaif seems to have had a relaxing Sunday with husband Vicky Kaushal. She took to her Instagram Stories Sunday evening to share a few glimpses from their time in the balcony of their sea-facing apartment. It includes a picture of Vicky looking at the view while standing in the balcony and another showing the couple having a romantic moment which Katrina shared with a heart emoji. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals how Katrina Kaif helped him when he was nervous before performing in front of a large crowd Katrina Kaif has shared a few pictures from her time at home on Sunday.

Katrina Kaif wrote “Hi” along with a smiley while sharing Vicky's solo picture in which he is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a matching cap. She also shared a picture of the view from their balcony and captioned it “home” on her Instagram Stories.

Katrina occasionally shares pictures from the balcony of her new Mumbai home where she lives with Vicky since they tied the knot in December 2021. She was spotted at the airport Sunday afternoon after returning from a trip.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding

Vicky and Katrina had never confirmed their linkup rumours until they got married in a heavily guarded wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky recently shared some funny details of their wedding. In an interaction with fans during the promotions of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky said, “Humari shaadi mein clear pata tha ladke waale kaun hai aur ladki waale kaun hai (it was very evident at our wedding that who which one was the groom’s side and which one was the bride’s side). One was full pind Punjab, the other was UK return, so it was that evident! Everyone was at the bar, but who can beat Punjab in food? And some people just come to (complain). Sometimes your fufa ji (uncle) comes to point out flaws, that ‘golgappe khatam hogaye (there are no more golgappas),” leaving everyone laughing.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming films

Katrina will now be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. It will hit theatres on December 15. She will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur which is scheduled to release on December 1. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and two more films in pipeline.

