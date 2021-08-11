Katrina Kaif waits a while before following Vicky Kaushal out of Shershaah screening, 'playing hide and seek', says fan

Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at Tuesday's special screening of the upcoming war drama Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

In a video posted on a paparazzi page, Vicky Kaushal was spotted as he walked out of an auditorium, fixing his mask. Behind him, Katrina Kaif waited by the door for a few seconds before stepping out, accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina's fans were overjoyed at the visuals. "Vicky and Katrina just melt my heart! Such dignity and class," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. "Happy happy seeing them," wrote another. A third person called them 'the most loved pair of Bollywood', while a fourth person wrote that they were playing 'hide and seek'.

While Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be dating since before the pandemic, neither has acknowledged it in public. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina, to which he said, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

To Mid-Day, he had said that dating is a 'beautiful feeling', and that he respects that the paparazzi is just doing their job. But he added, "I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on Zoom’s By Invite Only, seemed to confirm the relationship. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” he said, adding, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”