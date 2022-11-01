Katrina Kaif posts sweet birthday wish for brother's rumoured girlfriend IIeana D'Cruz, Vicky Kaushal calls her Alina ji

As Ileana D'Cruz turned 36 on Tuesday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the actor on Instagram. Ileana and Katrina had recently vacationed together and Ileana is rumoured to be dating her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. Katrina wrote a sweet message along with a picture of Ileana. Her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal also extended his warm wishes to Ileana on her birthday. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on birthday with pic: ‘Thank you for existing’)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a picture of Ileana in lavender-coloured swimsuit and wrote, “Happy birthday @illeana_official stay happy and smiling always (white heart emojis).” She also added a sticker of Happy Birthday on her post.

Vicky shared a picture of Ileana in buff coloured formal suit via Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Alina Jiii!!! (three hug emojis) @ileana_official.” In the picture, Ileana closed her eyes and smiled while posing for the camera for an indoor photoshoot.

Recently, Katrina shared a couple of pictures from birthday celebrations in the Maldives featuring Illeana and brother Sebastian Laurent Michel among others.

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan this year, host Karan Johar mentioned the connection that Ileana has with the family of Katrina.

He prefixed the question with 'We don't have to confirm that and said, “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'.” Katrina laughed at Karan's comment and accepted that he has been witnessing a lot of things around him.

Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is set to release on November 4. She also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in pipeline. Ileana was last seen in the 2021 film The Big Bull. She currently has Unfair and Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pi

