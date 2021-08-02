Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kavita Krishnamurthy moved to tears as Hema Malini recalls their childhood memories on Indian Idol 12, watch
Hema Malini and Kavita Krishnamurthy have known each other since childhood.
Kavita Krishnamurthy moved to tears as Hema Malini recalls their childhood memories on Indian Idol 12, watch

  • Hema Malini, in a recorded message played on Indian Idol 12, relived her days in Delhi with singer Kavita Krishnamurthy. The latter was a special guest on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Actor Hema Malini had a surprise in store for popular playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, when the latter appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest on Sunday. Singer Kumar Sanu was also a part of the episode. A recorded message by Hema was played for Kavita on the show.

In the audio message, Hema reminisced their childhood days in Delhi. Hema was much older while Kavita was only a toddler. Hema said: "I am happy to be on Indian Idol again. I am happy to talk to all of you and that too, I will be talking about Kavita Krishnamurthy. I only know her as 'Paapa' - I know her from the time she was only a one or two-year-old child in Delhi."

Hema recounted how their 'ambitious' mothers wanted them to become artists and were the ones who played a major role in them achieving glory. "So my mother began dance lessons for me. I entered the Hindi film world. I became a heroine too."

"But my family would always be on the lookout for what was happening in Kavita's life. We found out that as a child artist Kavita had been giving singing performances," she added.

Hema mentioned how she played a role in giving Kavita a break in the Hindi film industry. "I was producing a film called Sharara. The film's music was by Laxmikant Pyarelal and, in that film, as a duplicate, they included a song by Kavita. The song's picturisation had been done on me with Kavita's vocals. I enjoyed that and I said 'my God, superb she is'."

"And she became a world-famous singer. I feel very happy that in Kavita's journey, I and my mother have made a small contribution. I am so happy for you, Kavita or I should call you 'Paapa'. Nice to see that you are on Indian Idol... God bless you," she added.

An overwhelmed Kavita said: "Thank you so much. Hema ji is like a 'farishta' (angel) in my life. I will, forever, be indebted to her and her mother, Jayaji. I can never repay what they have done for me. Indian Idol, I would like to tell you - how could you make someone like Hemaji take time out for an ordinary talent like me and make her say so much about me? I am grateful to Hemaji and what she has done for my life."

A throwback picture of the two was also shared on the occasion.

Story Saved
