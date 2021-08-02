Kavita Krishnamurthy moved to tears as Hema Malini recalls their childhood memories on Indian Idol 12, watch

Actor Hema Malini had a surprise in store for popular playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, when the latter appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest on Sunday. Singer Kumar Sanu was also a part of the episode. A recorded message by Hema was played for Kavita on the show.

In the audio message, Hema reminisced their childhood days in Delhi. Hema was much older while Kavita was only a toddler. Hema said: "I am happy to be on Indian Idol again. I am happy to talk to all of you and that too, I will be talking about Kavita Krishnamurthy. I only know her as 'Paapa' - I know her from the time she was only a one or two-year-old child in Delhi."

Hema recounted how their 'ambitious' mothers wanted them to become artists and were the ones who played a major role in them achieving glory. "So my mother began dance lessons for me. I entered the Hindi film world. I became a heroine too."

"But my family would always be on the lookout for what was happening in Kavita's life. We found out that as a child artist Kavita had been giving singing performances," she added.

Hema mentioned how she played a role in giving Kavita a break in the Hindi film industry. "I was producing a film called Sharara. The film's music was by Laxmikant Pyarelal and, in that film, as a duplicate, they included a song by Kavita. The song's picturisation had been done on me with Kavita's vocals. I enjoyed that and I said 'my God, superb she is'."

"And she became a world-famous singer. I feel very happy that in Kavita's journey, I and my mother have made a small contribution. I am so happy for you, Kavita or I should call you 'Paapa'. Nice to see that you are on Indian Idol... God bless you," she added.

An overwhelmed Kavita said: "Thank you so much. Hema ji is like a 'farishta' (angel) in my life. I will, forever, be indebted to her and her mother, Jayaji. I can never repay what they have done for me. Indian Idol, I would like to tell you - how could you make someone like Hemaji take time out for an ordinary talent like me and make her say so much about me? I am grateful to Hemaji and what she has done for my life."

A throwback picture of the two was also shared on the occasion.