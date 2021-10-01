KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of his fractured toe, fancy ‘sock-like’ shoes from sets

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently recuperating from a fractured toe, wishes he could go back to his younger days when he could rock any outfit. The actor shared a collage of two photoshopped pictures which show him in two different looks. He captioned the post on Instagram, “Would be so nice to be back to such days .. but…”

The first picture shows him in a black, fitted, side-buttoned blazer and striped trousers in a complementing shade, as he walks with a stick for some added drama. The other picture shows him in a more vibrant look – a camouflage tee paired with a colourful beach theme trousers and casual shoes.

Actor Ronit Roy commented, “My life is centered around those days Amit ji… my entire existence is a sum total of THOSE days.” The post received more than 3 lakh likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours.

Despite nursing a fractured toe, Amitabh still made it to the shoot of his ongoing quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor stepped out in a traditional avatar in accordance with the upcoming Navratri festival. He ditched his trademark suits to opt for a white kurta pyjama paired with Nehru jacket. Keeping up with the new trend, he opted for shoes which not only added to his style but were also comfortable for his toe. He later shared pictures from the shoot on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan in trendy shoes.

Amitabh Bachchan injured his toe.

Still calling it a “rewarding journey”, the actor wrote on his blog, “and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be ..” He continued, “the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks.”

Amitabh was recently seen in the much delayed mystery thriller Chehre. It released in theatres in August and boasted of a huge starcast including Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor.