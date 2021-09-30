Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan stops Pratik Gandhi from delivering Deewar lines in Gujarati, here's why

Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will appear as the special guests on the upcoming Shaandar Shukarvaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. They also shared a few fun moments with host Amitabh Bachchan.

In a new promo, released by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Amitabh asked Pankaj and Pratik to translate the famous line ‘Aaj khush toh bahut hoge tum,’ from his film Deewar, in their regional languages, Bihari and Gujarati, respectively.

“Aisa karte hai bhaisaab, hum apne ek film ka dialogue bolte hai, aur hum chahte hai wo dialogue jo hai aap (Pankaj) Bihari mein bole aur aap (Pratik) Gujarati mein bole (Let's do this, I will give you lines from one of my films and I want you to translate it into Bihari and Gujarati),” Amitabh said.

Amitabh first recited the lines, ‘Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum. Dekho. Jo aaj tak tumhari mandir ki seedhiya nahi chadha…’ Pankaj followed his lead and repeated the same line in Bihari. Pratik did the same in Gujarati.

However, Amitabh quickly stopped them and said in Hindi, “Wait, wait, it's not done yet,” leaving Pankaj and Pratik in splits.

In the previously released promos, Amitabh also asked Pankaj about his personal life. He asked if the Ludo star has ever written a love letter. Pankaj informed Amitabh, “I wrote a very symbolic love letter once. The first half of the letter was normal - talking about everyone in the house, paying my respects to the elders of the family, giving an update about my well-being - but in the end, I added, ‘Bado ko pranaam aur chote ko pyaar (My respects to the elders and love to the younger ones)’”.

Also read: KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan tells Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi off for delaying entry: ‘Bahana baazi nahi chalega’

Since the start of the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati season, Amitabh has hosted a number of celebrities on the show. These include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.