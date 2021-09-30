KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan tells Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi off for delaying entry: ‘Bahana baazi nahi chalega’

A new promo for the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television. In the teaser, celebrity contestants Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi were seen hanging out backstage, even after host Amitabh Bachchan announced their entry.

The video then showed Amitabh going backstage to see what the delay was all about. However, he was met with excuses from Pratik, who claimed to have digestive problems, and Pankaj, who said that it was an inauspicious time to start the game.

“Subah woh chutney kha li thi, thodi teekhi thi toh (I ate some spicy chutney in the morning),” Pratik said, making a gesture to show that he was feeling uneasy. Meanwhile Pankaj requested Amitabh with folded hands, “Sir, abhi rahu kaal chal raha hai toh prashn kaal mein na le jaayein (It is in an inauspicious time to start anything new, so please don’t make us start playing the game right now).”

Amitabh told Pratik and Pankaj off, saying, “Yeh sab bahana baazi yahaan nahi chalega (These excuses will not work here).” He then asked the staff member to bring them on stage.

A previous promo showed Pratik asking Amitabh questions about middle-class households, such as whether he ever whacked a remote control to make it work or turned worn-out clothes into a cleaning rag. In another teaser, Pankaj revealed details of an unconventional love letter he wrote to his wife, Mridula, as she sat in the audience and blushed.

Also see | KBC 13: Can you answer ₹1 crore question on World War I that made Savita Bhati quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

KBC 13 premiered last month and has so far seen three contestants attempt the ₹1 crore question. Himani Bundela became the first crorepati of the season but could not answer the ₹7 crore jackpot question.

Amitabh has hosted all but one season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The outlier third season saw Shah Rukh Khan as the host.