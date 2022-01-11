Keerthy Suresh, Lata Mangeshkar, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Gor: Celebs who tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours

Bollywood and television personalities, including singer Lata Mangeshkar, interior designer Sussanne Khan, actors Keerthy Suresh, Jitendra Joshi, Pooja Gor and Nehha Pendse tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Lata Mangeshkar: The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus along with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai two days ago, her niece Rachna Shah told PTI on Tuesday. "She is mild Covid-19 positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we can’t take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care," Rachna said.

Speaking with The Quint, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata, said, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted early morning on Sunday. She has been diagnosed with Covid-19 pneumonia and is in ICU. She is responding, but we will have to keep her under observation for around 7-10 days".

Sussanne Khan: Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife said that she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Sharing her picture on Instagram, she captioned it, "After dodging Covid-19 for two years, In the third year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

Keerthy Suresh: She shared a post on Instagram informing her fans and followers that she has contracted the virus. "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation. and under safe care. Those who came in close. contact with me, kindly do get tested."

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon," she added in her statement.

Nehha Pendse: Best known for featuring on the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she said that she is under home quarantine since her Covid-19 result came out positive. "After dodging the virus for two years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone for the past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times," the actor wrote, taking to her Instagram Stories.

Pooja Gor: The Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor also took to Instagram and informed her followers that she has contracted the virus. Sharing her pictures, she captioned the post, "Got ‘em Positive Vibes! #Gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation."

Jitendra Joshi: The Sacred Games actor also informed his fans that he has contracted the virus. Sharing a picture of his home testing kit showing a positive result, he wrote, "Corona chose my body to stay. It's very very very painful. I have a fever, headache, body pain and what not!! Requesting all who came in contact with me to get tested. My RTPCR reports will follow soon."

Vir Das: On Monday evening, the comedian-actor had shared a post on Instagram, confirming that he has contracted the coronavirus. "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative." He then also spoke about pillows and quilts. Sharing the post, Vir captioned it, "Peace."

On Tuesday, he shared a video as he composed a song on the Omicron variant. "For anyone like me who tested #Omicron positive. Look...I have a lot of free time. This is what happens when I’m bored and posed off. Cover songs."

According to the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant. Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered so far.

