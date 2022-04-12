KGF Chapter 2 star Yash admits film draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's characters: 'Essence is the same'

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set for release. The Kannada film will hit the screens on April 14 and if advance booking trends are anything to go by, it is likely to be a blockbuster. KGF deals with the rise of an anti-hero in the gritty world of crime and smuggling. The film has been compared to several Bollywood films that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s and 80s. In a recent interview, Yash himself addressed those comparisons. Also read: KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version breaks RRR's advance booking record, film earns ₹20 crore in north before release

KGF franchise is about the rise of Rocky (Yash), a smuggler who attempts to take over the gold mining empire in Kolar Gold Fields. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. The film has been compared to similar anti-hero films starring Amitabh, such as Deewar, Shakti, and Agneepath. In all these films, Amitabh played anti-hero criminals who rise from nowhere to rule the underworld. The actor was known for his ‘angry young man’ persona, typified by these roles.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, a fan sent a question for Yash, asking him if he could remake any one film of Amitabh Bachchan, which one would it be. Yash replied, "Remake pasand nahi hai personally (I don't like remake personally) and with Mr Bachchan, it's better to not touch that. They are classics. Jo unka kaam hai (whatever his work is, I don't think I would do anything)."

Then the interviewer mentioned that to some extent, KGF is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's persona, to which Yash responded, "It's the essence of the belief system, the hero and his heroism- that kind of film. It has nothing to do with any film but in general, the kind of films they used to make, the essence is the same, what whole of India wants to see. At least, whoever I meet, they say they love those kind of films."

KGF: Chapter 2 has been directed by Prasanth Neel, who had also helmed the first film. The movie has already broken advance booking records, even in the north. By Monday, the film had sold tickets worth ₹20 crore in north India, which includes ₹11.4 crore for the Hindi version alone.

