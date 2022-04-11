KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version breaks RRR's advance booking record, film earns 20 crore in north before release

Yash-starrer upcoming Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has already surpassed the advance booking record of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film's Hindi version has already managed to sell tickets worth ₹11 crore with four days still left before it's release. In comparison, the Hindi version of RRR had managed to earn just over ₹5 crore in advance bookings. As per trade analysts, the Kannada film has grossed ₹20 crore in advance bookings across all languages in north India alone. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date postponed again, film avoids clash with KGF: Chapter 2 at box office

As per a tweet by film trade analysis platform Indian Box Office, the film has already sold tickets worth ₹20 crore in north India, which includes ₹11.4 crore for the Hindi version alone. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also tweeted about the 'phenomenal' craze for the film in the Hindi belt. "KGF 2' 6 AM shows and more...#KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL. Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune. Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]. #Toofan is arriving," read his tweet.

KGF Chapter 2 First Day Advance Booking Gross



Kannada: 4.90 Cr

Hindi: 11.40 Cr

Malayalam: 1.90 Cr

Telugu: 5L

Tamil: 2 Cr

Total Day 1 Advance Booking Gross: 20.25 Cr #KGFChapter2 #Yash #YashBoss #KGF2onApr14 #KGF2 Follow us for more updates. pic.twitter.com/eafAixHRsQ — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) April 11, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prasanth Neel, is the sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. The first film had grossed ₹250 crore globally. Given the increased craze for the series outside Karnataka and the absence of big releases, the sequel is expected to surpass this figure easily. KGF is about the rise of Rocky (Yash), a smuggler who attempts to take over the gold mining empire in Kolar Gold Fields. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 14. Earlier, the film was expected to face some competition in the north from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was released on the same day. However, on Monday, Jersey's release date was postponed to April 22. Many insiders speculate this has been done after watching the massive advance booking response of KGF 2.

The film will still face some competition in the south from the Tamil film Beast, which stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and releases on April 13. The film is expected to outdo KGF 2 in the Tamil and Telugu language markets at least. But it does not quite have the same visibility in the Hindi belt as KGF 2.

