Khushi Kapoor calls herself the 'princess' of her bedroom while sharing glimpses of her room, see pics

In a new post on Instagram on Tuesday, Khushi Kapoor has shared glimpses of her bedroom. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is currently in Mumbai with her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

On Tuesday, she shared pictures in which she was seen seated on the floor of her bedroom, wearing a purple floral dress. Khushi posed by her window, with white drapes covering a cupboard behind her. The floor was covered with a pink-coloured faux fur carpet.

Khushi shared the picture with the caption, "Princess of........my bedroom." Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor and her aunt Maheep Kapoor were among those who reacted to the post. Anushla took to the comments section and dropped a heart, heart-eyed and fire emoji. Maheep showered the post with hearts.

Khushi was seen stepping out of her house a few times since her return from the US. She was seen taking her dog for walks and cycling with Janhvi near their home. On one occasion, the siblings navigated around several photographers on their cycles. While Janhvi asked the paparazzi to be careful, Khushi was heard requesting them to give them some space as they entered their housing complex.

Earlier this year, Boney had confirmed that Khushi will be making her acting debut but he was not going to launch her in the industry. Speaking with a leading daily, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor." He added, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."