Khushi Kapoor drops glam new pics, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's kid sister Khushi Kapoor is fast developing a niche for herself on social media as a glamorous celebrity. On Friday, she shared fresh pictures to prove the point.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Wholesome content for u." In one of the pictures, Khushi poses by a piano and an ethnic mirror on the wall behind her and holds an adorable pooch in her arms. The second has Khushi posing with a friend, while in the third picture, she poses in the solo. In all the pictures, she has a classy black bodycon dress on.

The pictures saw many of her friends go gaga - cousin Shanaya wrote "beauty". Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, too, called her a "beauty".

Khushi Kapoor often posts glamorous pictures of herself.

The girls form a mutual admiration society with each dropping appreciative comments on other's pictures. When Shanaya made her Instagram account public, sharing a picture of herself, Khushi had complimented her. Khushi had also commented on a recent picture of Aaliyah.

In December last year, Khushi had made her Instagram public. She has been active on the photo sharing platform since 2015. Her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, believes that Khushi is much better at Instagram than her.

Some time back, she had shared a collage of Khushi as Instagram Stories and had written: "Now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta". The collage showed Khushi lying on a patch of grass and posing.

Khushi is reportedly studying in New York. It is not clear why she made her account public but buzz is that she, too, is prepping for a Bollywood career.