Khushi Kapoor joins best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s midnight birthday celebration virtually, wishes her ‘pumpkin’. See pic

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, turns 21 on Sunday. Her best friend Khushi Kapoor joined the midnight birthday celebration virtually and shared a glimpse online.

Khushi, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared a picture of Aaliyah posing in front of a large white cake with flowers on it, as they connected over a video call. “Happy birthday, my pumpkin,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji. She also added a ‘happy birthday’ sticker.

Khushi Kapoor shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram Stories.

The two have been best friends for several years. In fact, Khushi played a key role in Aaliyah’s relationship with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah said that she met Shane on a dating app and intended to ‘ghost’ him, but Khushi and another friend named Muskaan convinced her to talk to him. Aaliyah met Shane on a dating app, soon after a break-up. She said that she joined the app just to talk to other guys, so that she could move on, but would not give anyone her number.

When Aaliyah matched with Shane, he suggested that they talk on a video call. “I was in India still and he was in the US. So I said, ‘Okay, fine, I will FaceTime you,’ and I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’ And then, they convinced me to talk to him and then we ended up talking for four hours the first time,” she said.

When Khushi visited her and Shane in the US last year, Aaliyah shared a picture of the two of them posing together and wrote, “My husband with my wife.”

