Step inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s room with see-through wardrobe and artwork inspired by her tattoo. Watch video

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, gave fans a virtual tour of her room after she decked it up. In her new vlog, she showed followers a couple of things she bought to make her space ‘little more personal and cuter’.

The first thing Aaliyah showed fans was the framed art she bought. One of the pieces turned out to be a replica of a tattoo she has on her arm. “Is it the same thing? Oh my God, I have the tattoo of this. Literally, guys, I am not even joking. Didn’t even realise when I ordered it,” she said.

In the video, Aaliyah also assembled different pieces to build a coat hanger. “I have never been prouder of myself, honestly,” she said. She also hung a macrame wall hanging next to her bathroom door, and said she would get a plant to go under it.

Finally, Aaliyah took fans around her fully done-up room. At the entrance was her ‘cute little corner’ where she hung up her framed artwork. It also had the coat hanger she built and a potted plant. To its left was a large-screen television and below it was a wooden cabinet where she stored her books and other ‘random’ things. To the left was the bathroom, with the bohemian macrame wall hanging next to the door.

Aaliyah then showed a glimpse of her bed with furry pillows and a pink headboard that was accentuated with rope lights. Above it hung three tropical-themed pieces of art. On one side of her bed was her ring light, to enable her to shoot videos for her YouTube channel.

Then, Aaliyah took everyone to her ‘little vanity corner’ - her dressing table which had her hair sprays and face oils on it, along with a personalised mug that held her make-up brushes. She opened the drawers to show her make-up products and jewellery, and said that she would soon get make-up and jewellery organisers to make things look ‘less messy’.

Aaliyah showed fans her see-through wardrobe, which she recently organised, and also shared a glimpse of what her room looks like at night. Anurag made a cameo appearance at the end of the video, right before they dug into their dinner.