Khushi Kapoor parties with Orhan Awatramani in Dubai, attends Atif Aslam Dubai concert

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is spending some time in Dubai with her friends. She was also joined by Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on her way to Dubai. On Sunday, Orry treated fans to updates from their Dubai vacation as he attended Atif Aslam's concert with Khushi. Also read: Nysa Devgan, friend Orhan Awatramani and others 'make memories' on Rajasthani vacation

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani in Dubai.

Orry posted several photos and videos with friends from a club. In attendance was singer Atif Aslam who performed on stage. He posted a photo with Khushi from the club.

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani at Atif Aslam concert.

For the night out, Khushi Kapoor slipped into a little black dress. She paired it with a black bag and finished off with her signature makeup look. Her hair was untied as she put her arms around Orry. Orhan smiled big for the camera in a tie-dye shirt with beige trousers.

Sharing the photo, Orhan ditched the caption and only tagged Khushi. Khushi and Orry jetted off to Dubai recently. He had previously shared a photo from their flight. The two happily posed with some friends in the back seats.

This was followed by yet another photo of Khushi posing in front of a plane. It read, "Touch down," and geo-tagged the location as the United Arab Emirates. Since then, Orhan has been sharing pictures from his hotel room, the city and a few glimpses of his meal. In one more photo, Khushi was seen dressed in a white outfit as she stood next to Orry outside an eatery.

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor and half-sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Khushi will make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film The Archies. The film, which will be released this year, features a line-up of Bollywood star kids including veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. While Khushi will be seen as Betty, Suhana will play the role of Veronica. Agastya will be the red-headed Archie.

