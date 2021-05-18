Khushi Kapoor's phone wallpaper is a childhood pic with mom Sridevi, see here

On Tuesday, Khushi Kapoor was spotted stepping out for a walk with her dog. Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter was seen wearing an all-black ensemble while a pink mask covered her face. However, it was her phone's lock screen wallpaper has caught everyone's attention.

A close-up picture shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram gave a better look at the wallpaper. In the picture, a young Khushi is seen posing with Sridevi. She has previously shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Khushi had recently shared a couple of pictures from her childhood, remembering Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day. While one photo featured her older sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, the other featured Khushi and Sridevi alone. Sharing the pictures, she said, "Happy Mother’s Day to the best."

The 20-year-old recently returned from America. She had travelled to the US earlier this year, where she is pursuing her studies. She frequently shared pictures from her time in the states. She had also reunited with her best friend, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. The duo was seen bonding with friends. During her stay in the US, Khushi was also joined by Janhvi. The siblings were seen spending time in Los Angeles and New York. Following her return, Khushi has been spotted on walks and cycling with her sister on the streets of Mumbai.

Like Janhvi, Boney had revealed that Khushi intends on joining the film industry. However, he added that he will not launch her. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he said, speaking to a leading daily, before adding, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."