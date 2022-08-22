Khushi Kapoor shares pics from Los Angeles trip, Shanaya Kapoor says ‘ok come back now’. See

Khushi Kapoor shared pictures of herself from Los Angeles holiday on Monday. Khushi, who will soon be making her acting debut, visited beautiful locations during her trip and gave a glimpse of her outings with friends at mountains and swimming pool with palm trees. (Also read: Deepika Padukone goes ‘uff' as Khushi Kapoor channels Kendall Jenner energy in black dress)

In one of her pictures, Khushi is seen posing with a friend near banana tree under a clear blue sky. In another picture, she posed for a selfie wearing a black top with black pants. She also posted a picture of her near a swimming pool with palm trees around her.

She captioned her post with glimpses of her time in Los Angeles, “Did u really go to LA if you haven’t posted a picture of palm trees on your Instagram.” Her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who will also be making her Bollywood debut soon, wrote, “ok now come back.” Chef Kelvin Cheung, commented, “Runyon, still need little house, sushi, in n out" on her post.

The younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi will be making her acting debut alongside Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan. Their upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda. Shooting for the film began in April and the first look was released on May 14.

The Netflix film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic The Archies. It is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical and is slated for a 2023 release.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor had recently spoken about Khushi's debut project and how she 'wanted this so badly'. Reacting to the teaser of Khushi’s first project, she had said in a post in May, “Khushi, I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 hugs and kisses."

