Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra keep it minimal at Delhi reception, inside pics surfaces online

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's unseen pictures from their reception party in Delhi have arrived on social media. It was a private affair, attended by their close friends and family only. The newlyweds kept it casual for the after party after tying the knot in a royal ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also read: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted on their way to Delhi reception

In the new photos, Kiara Advani wore a simple white salwar with a fuchsia pink dupatta. While she ditched sindoor and mangalsutra, she sported her pink chooda. Sidharth, on the other hand, opted for a casual look in denim and T-shirt. It seems like they clicked photos with their close relatives.

On Thursday night, Kiara and Sidharth were papped arriving at the reception venue in Delhi in casual looks. However, they didn't pose for paparazzi who managed to catch their glimpse from their moving car.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was highly guarded event. For the wedding ceremony, Kiara chose a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, and paired it with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani.

A day after their Delhi reception, Kiara and Sidharth shared the first video from from the varmala ceremony. The video began with Kiara walking to the stage where Sidharth stood waiting for her. In a beautiful pink lehenga, the actor walked out with her brothers holding a canopy of pearls over her head. She danced on her way and Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch and pretended to be waiting for her.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a hug as she finally walked upto him. They exchanged garlands and she raises their hands in triumph. Then, the couple sealed the deal with their first kiss as rose petals showered over them. The special version of the song Ranjha from their 2021 film Shershah was heard in the background.

The couple will reportedly hold a second reception on February 12, in Mumbai for their friends and close associates. Their colleagues from the industry are likely to be attending the event which will take place at St. Regis Hotel.

