Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted on their way to Delhi reception

Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached the venue where they are hosting their wedding reception on Thursday in Delhi. Their car was papped entering the reception premises. While the two didn't stop for paparazzi upon reaching, a glimpse of them was captured while they were on their way. Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pics now have more 'likes' than Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

It seems like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are keeping it casual for the after-wedding party. While paps couldn't capture Kiara, Sidharth was seen in a basic t-shirt while travelling in the car.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. For the wedding ceremony, Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, and paired it with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery from the same designer. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani.

A day later, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Jaisalmer airport. They greeted the fans and paparazzi. Sidharth wrapped his arm around Kiara as they walked together inside the terminal building. They also briefly posed for the media outside the airport and opted for casual outfits. While Kiara wore a black velvet tracksuit with a shawl, Sidharth sported a white T-shirt, denim pants, brown leather jacket. Later, they changed into red looks upon their arrival in Delhi.

Sidharth hails from Delhi while Kiara spent most of her time in Mumbai. The two were seen dancing to the dhol beats before entering Sidharth's home in Delhi. Kiara's brother Mishal Advani was also spotted by a fan with them. The entire Defence Colony home in Delhi was decorated with lights to welcome the newlyweds.

Their reception is going to be a private affair, much like their wedding in Jaisalmer. They are also expected to hold a party in Mumbai for their industry friends, however, there's no confirmation. Kiara and Sidharth shared their first official wedding photos with a line from their film Shershaah and wrote on Instagram, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Reportedly, the two fell in love while working on Shershaah. It was their first and only film together.

