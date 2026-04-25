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Kiara Advani’s bodyguard recalls scary incident after a fan tried to hug her during pregnancy: ‘Sidharth was afraid’

Kiara Advani’s bodyguard recalled a scary incident during her pregnancy when a fan tried to hug her, leading to a tense situation.

Apr 25, 2026 07:04 am IST
Written by Akanksha Agnihotri
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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's bodyguard Zeeshan Qureshi shares a tense incident involving a fan approaching the actor during her pregnancy, and detailed the months-long covert operation behind the couple's famously hush-hush Jaisalmer wedding. (Also read: Kiara Advani refuses to pose alone after paps ask Sidharth Malhotra to step aside on red carpet; internet applauds )

Kiara Advani's bodyguard details scary fan encounter

Bodyguard reveals tense incident during Kiara Advani's pregnancy.(AFP)

Speaking to SCREEN, Zeeshan disclosed that when Kiara was seven months pregnant and away for a brand shoot, an individual from a corporate team connected to Reliance attempted to get close to her and tried to hug her as she stepped out of her vanity van. Zeeshan intervened immediately, triggering a heated argument. The situation escalated to the point where he had to call Akash Ambani's manager personally to defuse it.

"He was wearing a suit, I thought he was a decent man," Zeeshan said, adding that even well-dressed, professionally connected individuals can lose composure around celebrities. "Many fans lose control when they see actors for real."

‘Sidharth was afraid of sending her’

The bodyguard revealed that Sidharth had personally requested he accompany Kiara on the shoot, despite her already having her own security. "Sidharth was afraid of sending her," he said, noting he had to take far greater precautions than usual, given the pregnancy.

 
bodyguard sidharth malhotra kiara advani
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