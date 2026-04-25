Kiara Advani’s bodyguard recalls scary incident after a fan tried to hug her during pregnancy: ‘Sidharth was afraid’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's bodyguard Zeeshan Qureshi shares a tense incident involving a fan approaching the actor during her pregnancy, and detailed the months-long covert operation behind the couple's famously hush-hush Jaisalmer wedding. (Also read: Kiara Advani refuses to pose alone after paps ask Sidharth Malhotra to step aside on red carpet; internet applauds )

Kiara Advani's bodyguard details scary fan encounter

Bodyguard reveals tense incident during Kiara Advani's pregnancy.(AFP)

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Speaking to SCREEN, Zeeshan disclosed that when Kiara was seven months pregnant and away for a brand shoot, an individual from a corporate team connected to Reliance attempted to get close to her and tried to hug her as she stepped out of her vanity van. Zeeshan intervened immediately, triggering a heated argument. The situation escalated to the point where he had to call Akash Ambani's manager personally to defuse it.

"He was wearing a suit, I thought he was a decent man," Zeeshan said, adding that even well-dressed, professionally connected individuals can lose composure around celebrities. "Many fans lose control when they see actors for real."

‘Sidharth was afraid of sending her’

The bodyguard revealed that Sidharth had personally requested he accompany Kiara on the shoot, despite her already having her own security. "Sidharth was afraid of sending her," he said, noting he had to take far greater precautions than usual, given the pregnancy.

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{{^usCountry}} On the February 2023 wedding, Zeeshan confirmed that the team conducted multiple reconnaissance trips to Jaisalmer over four months prior to the ceremony. Drone surveillance was deployed, the media had encircled the venue from all sides, and every logistical detail was locked down well in advance, with Sidharth himself overseeing the confidentiality plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the February 2023 wedding, Zeeshan confirmed that the team conducted multiple reconnaissance trips to Jaisalmer over four months prior to the ceremony. Drone surveillance was deployed, the media had encircled the venue from all sides, and every logistical detail was locked down well in advance, with Sidharth himself overseeing the confidentiality plan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It's not like they spoke on the phone to book everything and went to get married," Zeeshan said. About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's not like they spoke on the phone to book everything and went to get married," Zeeshan said. About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, where their on-screen pairing quickly became widely appreciated. What began as a professional collaboration soon turned into a relationship, with the two reportedly dating in the following months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, where their on-screen pairing quickly became widely appreciated. What began as a professional collaboration soon turned into a relationship, with the two reportedly dating in the following months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple later tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Jaisalmer, away from the public eye and attended only by close family and friends. After a few years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah, in July 2025, marking a new and important chapter in their personal journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple later tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Jaisalmer, away from the public eye and attended only by close family and friends. After a few years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah, in July 2025, marking a new and important chapter in their personal journey. {{/usCountry}}

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