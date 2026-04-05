Kiara Advani refuses to pose alone after paps ask Sidharth Malhotra to step aside on red carpet; internet applauds

Kiara arrived at the NMACC gala on Friday night, decked in a splendid pink saree. Sidharth complemented her in a white kurta set with an ornate printed jacket. As the two arrived on the red carpet, they posed for the paparazzi. As they began to move away, the paparazzi shouted at Kiara to stay back for a ‘solo’ picture. As Sidharth heard them, he moved back a step, asking Kiara to keep posing. However, the actor shook her head and moved away from the red carpet, accompanying her husband inside the premises.

Actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the 3rd anniversary bash of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday night in Mumbai. The new parents arrived at the red carpet of the event in style, posing for paparazzi. But Kiara won the internet over with a small but significant gesture of hers when she refused to let her husband step aside to pose alone.

Internet applauds Kiara and Sidharth’s gestures The moment was captured in paparazzi videos with one fan posting it on Reddit with the title: “So yesterday paps asked Sid to step aside to take Kiara pic alone. Kiara declined.” While most social media users said there was little to read into the small gesture, others praised Kiara for sticking by her husband. One comment read, “Cute. This single move showed how much love and respect she has for him.”

Others praised Sidharth’s sweet gesture, too, noting that he was very secure and comfortable in letting Kiara have her moment in the spotlight. “Sid seems very chill about Kiara getting more attention. He also went with her to Cannes as basically a plus 1. He was also subtly trying to ask her if she wanted to pose solo since paps were asking. He is pretty secure about her,” commented one.

While some criticised the paparazzi for ‘sidelining’ Sidharth, others felt there was nothing disrespectful in their demand. “I don't think it's disrespectful from the paps, but Sid is very secure. It's very normal at events; you should see how chaotic American red carpets are. They will have the solo pic, of the couple, too, to sell it separately,” read one comment.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah. The two began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer. In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Saraayah.