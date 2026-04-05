Kiara Advani refuses to pose alone after paps ask Sidharth Malhotra to step aside on red carpet; internet applauds
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra won the internet over with their sweet gestures for each other on the red carpet of the NMACC gala.
Actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the 3rd anniversary bash of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday night in Mumbai. The new parents arrived at the red carpet of the event in style, posing for paparazzi. But Kiara won the internet over with a small but significant gesture of hers when she refused to let her husband step aside to pose alone.
Kiara and Sidharth at the NMACC gala
Kiara arrived at the NMACC gala on Friday night, decked in a splendid pink saree. Sidharth complemented her in a white kurta set with an ornate printed jacket. As the two arrived on the red carpet, they posed for the paparazzi. As they began to move away, the paparazzi shouted at Kiara to stay back for a ‘solo’ picture. As Sidharth heard them, he moved back a step, asking Kiara to keep posing. However, the actor shook her head and moved away from the red carpet, accompanying her husband inside the premises.
Internet applauds Kiara and Sidharth’s gestures
The moment was captured in paparazzi videos with one fan posting it on Reddit with the title: “So yesterday paps asked Sid to step aside to take Kiara pic alone. Kiara declined.” While most social media users said there was little to read into the small gesture, others praised Kiara for sticking by her husband. One comment read, “Cute. This single move showed how much love and respect she has for him.”
Others praised Sidharth’s sweet gesture, too, noting that he was very secure and comfortable in letting Kiara have her moment in the spotlight. “Sid seems very chill about Kiara getting more attention. He also went with her to Cannes as basically a plus 1. He was also subtly trying to ask her if she wanted to pose solo since paps were asking. He is pretty secure about her,” commented one.
While some criticised the paparazzi for ‘sidelining’ Sidharth, others felt there was nothing disrespectful in their demand. “I don't think it's disrespectful from the paps, but Sid is very secure. It's very normal at events; you should see how chaotic American red carpets are. They will have the solo pic, of the couple, too, to sell it separately,” read one comment.
Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah. The two began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer. In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Saraayah.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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