Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani finds Hema Malini comparisons ‘weird’, says ‘I want to look like myself’
bollywood

Kiara Advani finds Hema Malini comparisons ‘weird’, says ‘I want to look like myself’

Kiara Advani isn't fully sold on comparisons with Hema Malini, and has stressed that she is her ‘own person’. 
Kiara Advani has been compared with Hema Malini.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:50 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kiara Advani has said that she finds it ‘weird’ to be compared with Hema Malini, and doesn't she appreciate the word ‘doppelganger’ being used to describe a fan named Aishwarya, who recreates her film scenes on social media.

Kiara was most recently seen in the war film Shershaah, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Aishwarya, who is a doctor in real life, had re-enacted the film's emotional climactic scene, which Kiara eventually watched.

But the actor said that one shouldn't reduce Aishwarya's identity. Similarly, she commented on how she is often compared with Hema Malini, and told a leading daily, "It’s truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

Commenting on Aishwarya being called her ‘doppelganger’, Kiara said, “I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: When Hema Malini admitted her family opposed marriage with Dharmendra: 'I called him and said...'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aishwarya said about her resemblance to Kiara, “It feels wonderful when people start recognising you from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty. Many mistook me to be Kiara! They called me ‘true copy’, ‘doppelganger’, ‘ditto’ and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy knew no bounds when Kiara commented on the video."

kiara advani hema malini
