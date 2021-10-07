Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani’s lookalike says meeting the actor would be a “dream come true”
bollywood

Kiara Advani’s lookalike says meeting the actor would be a “dream come true”

Aishwarya Singh, a Delhi-based dentist cum influencer recently went viral for her resemblance to actor Kiara Advani. (Photo: Instagram)
Aishwarya Singh, a Delhi-based dentist cum influencer recently went viral for her resemblance to actor Kiara Advani. (Photo: Instagram)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Copy Link
By Naina Arora, New Delhi

An uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani has turned Delhi-based dentist-cum-influencer Aishwarya Singh into a viral sensation. In an Instagram reel with over seven lakh views, where Singh imitates Advani’s character from Shershaah, it’s difficult to distinguish between the two! Besides Advani’s awestruck fans, the actor also acknowledged the similarities between them and commented, “Killing it”.

Singh says her friends pointed out the resemblance when Advani starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). “It feels wonderful when people start recognising you from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty,” she shares, admitting that she’s “thrilled” with the response. “Many mistook me to be Kiara! They called me ‘true copy’, ‘doppelganger’, ‘ditto’ and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy knew no bounds when Kiara commented on the video,” the 26-year-old gushes.

All praise for Advani, Singh adds, “Meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actor and a diva. Who wouldn’t wish to meet her in person!”

Her social media handle is abuzz with fashion-savvy videos, and Singh admits she enjoys being on camera. “I started this as a hobby. I used to make short videos or click snaps whenever I had a chance... I loved taking part in fashion shows and dance events during school and college days,” she shares.

Ask her if she hopes to get into acting professionally and she says: “I haven’t given it a thought, but I’ll try to explore more, like making more content, photography, and may be acting in the future.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out