Kiara Advani is glowing in unseen wedding pics as she poses with brother at dreamy Jaisalmer ceremony. See post

Unseen photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding were shared on Monday by Kiara. The actor, who married Sidharth on February 7 in Jaisalmer, shared some photos from the celebrations, in which she is seen with her brother Mishaal Advani. Their sister Ishita Advani also featured in two of the pictures. Also read: Kiara Advani reacts as brother Mishaal Advani shares unseen pics from her mehendi

Kiara Advani treated fans to her wedding photos in her new Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani shared her photos with her siblings, and wrote, "Happy Siblings Day (red heart emoji)." In the first photo, Kiara posed with Mishal at her pre-wedding festivities. Kiara wore an ivory lehenga with a yellow dupatta in the photo, while Mishal, who is a singer, was in a white ethnic outfit.

The second and third photos were from Kiara's wedding day. The actor wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the special day. In one photo taken on stage, Mishal held his sister's hand, while Ishita stood in the background. Another candid photo showed the siblings smiling at each other as Ishita stood near a sofa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. At their wedding, Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara chose an ivory and pink bridal lehenga. Kiara and Sidharth's guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla, as well as businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, and her husband Anand Piramal.

After a reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth had also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the bash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara is now working on Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She was recently in Kashmir for the film's shooting. She also has a film with Ram Charan as one of her upcoming projects. The film, which was tentatively titled RC15, is now named Game Changer. It also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah and Jayaram in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.