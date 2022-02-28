Kiara Advani joins sister Ishita Advani’s bride squad, shares photos from white and pink-themed bachelorette

Kiara Advani had a fun time at her sister Ishita Advani's bachelorette party. The actor shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram Stories. Kiara and the rest of the ‘bride squad’ were dressed in white for the bash. Bride-to-be Ishita stood out in a pop pink blouse paired with denims. Giving a shout-out to her sister, Kiara captioned one of the photos: “All my heart." (Also read: Meet Kiara Advani’s ‘blingy behen’ Ishita, who turned 30 today. See pics)

Kiara wore a white, ruffled crop top paired with flared trousers. More photos from the party show Kiara smiling ear-to-ear as she posed with her arms stretched out, flashing the victory sign. The party decor was white and pink themed with balloons, festoons and a ‘bride squad’ banner adorning the room.

Kiara Advani shared snippets of sister Ishita Advani's bachelorette party.

Kiara also shared a video of the cake cutting session from Ishita's bachelorette. Ishita was joined by her fiance Karma Vivan for the celebrations. Kiara attached the 'bachelorette' sticker to the video of Ishita and Karma slicing through cakes as their friends cheered them on.

In 2019, Kiara had welcomed Karma Vivan with a sweet post on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Ishita with Karma, Kiara had written: “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma."

Kiara was last seen in 2021 movie Shershaah, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth, recently attended Shahid Kapoor's birthday party with the actor. Her line-up of films includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

