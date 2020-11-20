e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Meet Kiara Advani’s ‘blingy behen’ Ishita, who turned 30 today. See pics

Meet Kiara Advani’s ‘blingy behen’ Ishita, who turned 30 today. See pics

Kiara Advani wished her sister Ishita a happy birthday on Friday, with several special pictures of the two of them together. She called Ishita her ‘blingy behen’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kiara Advani poses with her sister Ishita.
Kiara Advani poses with her sister Ishita.
         

Actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Friday to wish a happy birthday to her sister, Ishita. Kiara posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories on the occasion, calling Ishita her ‘blingy behen’.

“Always using me as a pillow,” Kiara wrote as a caption on one picture, which showed the two sisters lying on a couch, with Ishita resting her head on Kiara. She captioned another photo with a heart, and the seventh and final post with, “To many many more adventures together.”

Hindustantimes

Kiara also shared pictures of Ishita as a toddler, and a collage of their memories together, which included holidays and parties. Ishita, who turned 30 on Friday, got engaged in December last year.

Hindustantimes

Kiara had wished her on the occasion, with a picture of Ishita with her fiance. “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma,” she’d written in her caption.

 

 

In a separate post in September, Kiara had expressed her appreciation for her elder sister with a bunch of pictures of them together. She’d written, “Everything’s better when your sister is with you.”

Also read: Kiara Advani lists three things she finds better than ‘great sex’, one of them is shopping

The actor was most recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, in a role that many complained was too inconsequential. She will next be seen in Indu Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She recently began filming Jug Jug Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In