Meet Kiara Advani’s ‘blingy behen’ Ishita, who turned 30 today. See pics

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:12 IST

Actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Friday to wish a happy birthday to her sister, Ishita. Kiara posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories on the occasion, calling Ishita her ‘blingy behen’.

“Always using me as a pillow,” Kiara wrote as a caption on one picture, which showed the two sisters lying on a couch, with Ishita resting her head on Kiara. She captioned another photo with a heart, and the seventh and final post with, “To many many more adventures together.”

Kiara also shared pictures of Ishita as a toddler, and a collage of their memories together, which included holidays and parties. Ishita, who turned 30 on Friday, got engaged in December last year.

Kiara had wished her on the occasion, with a picture of Ishita with her fiance. “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma,” she’d written in her caption.

In a separate post in September, Kiara had expressed her appreciation for her elder sister with a bunch of pictures of them together. She’d written, “Everything’s better when your sister is with you.”

The actor was most recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, in a role that many complained was too inconsequential. She will next be seen in Indu Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She recently began filming Jug Jug Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan.

