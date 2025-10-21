Kiara Advani makes first post-baby appearance as she celebrates Diwali with Sidharth Malhotra, fans can’t keep calm

Actor Kiara Advani lit up Diwali cheer and the internet with her first appearance since welcoming her baby girl in July. The new mom joined husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra in a heartwarming video as the two celebrated their first Diwali as parents, sending fans into a festive frenzy of love and cheer. It was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first Diwali with their baby girl.

Kiara, Sidharth send out Diwali greetings

On Monday, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram to send festive wishes to their virtual fam, treating fans to a video brimming with warmth, sparkle, and smiles.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Happy Diwali (yellow heart emojis) Love, Light and Sunshine".

The video opens with the couple holding each other and smiling warmly, both dressed in coordinated bright yellow traditional Indian outfits. Kiara is seen in a flowing Anarkali-style suit, while Sidharth is seen wearing a matching kurta and white pajama.

In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth share loving glances and poses, radiating happiness. The video transitions into a close-up selfie of the two, with the sound ‘Happy Diwali’ song playing in the background.

The video quickly took the internet by storm, with fans showering the comments section with love, gushing over Kiara’s post-baby glow and the couple’s adorable chemistry.

“The glowww on ki's faceee,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Kii we really missed you so much.” One fan gushed, “OMG FINALLY!!! Cutieesss yellow.”

“Ki mumma after a long time,” an excited fan wrote, with one sharing, “Finally my baby girl new mama @kiaraaliaadvani… looking so gorgeous as always.”

“They are Cute Together,” one posted, another comment read, “NAZAR NAAAA LAGE (May the evil eye not affect you).”

“This made my day… Tq u baby girl mom day for making our diwali more special,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Thankyou so much Sidkiara for this surprise… We missed you Ki, the new Mama.”

Kiara, Sidharth embrace parenthood

Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” read the note which they posted on Instagram. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

About Kiara, Sidharth’s recent work

Kiara was last seen in War 2, the spy action thriller which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, with many pointing out its weak writing and subpar VFX.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was most recently seen in Param Sundari. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, was released in theatres on August 29. It featured Janhvi Kapoor alongside Sidharth.