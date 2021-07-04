Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kiara Advani misses her ‘bikini bod’, shares throwback photo from Maldives. Masaba Gupta calls her ‘hot stuff’

Kiara Advani wished to get her ‘bikini bod’ back as she posted a picture from an earlier holiday in the Maldives. She got compliments from many, including Masaba Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Kiara Advani shared a picture from one of her previous vacations in the Maldives.

Kiara Advani threw it back to a vacation in the Maldives as she shared a picture of herself posing in a yellow strapless bikini, wearing a straw hat. A white cover-up hung loosely on her arms. The ocean could be seen in the background.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani posted the throwback photo and wrote, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back. #throwback @anantarakihavah.” It has already garnered over a million likes within just two hours of being posted.

Compliments poured in from several of Kiara’s industry colleagues. Karisma Kapoor dropped a yellow heart emoji, while Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Babe,” along with a fire emoji. Masaba Gupta called her ‘hot stuff’. Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also complimented her.

Fans also showered love on Kiara. “Woooo pretty girl,” one wrote. “My Hottie Baby,” another wrote. “Very beautiful gorgeous look,” a third wrote.

Kiara rang in the New Year in the Maldives. It was speculated that she visited the island nation with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Although they were there at the same time, the two of them did not share any pictures or videos with each other.

Last year, Kiara was seen in three films -- Guilty, directed by Ruchi Narain; Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmii, co-starring Akshay Kumar; and Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu on pay disparity in Bollywood: ‘Men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do’

Kiara will be seen next in a war drama titled Shershaah, starring Sidharth as Kargil War hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra. Reports suggest that the film will skip a theatrical release and come out directly on an OTT platform, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Shershaah, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. She also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline.

