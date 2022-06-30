Kiara Advani reveals when she will address rumours about Sidharth Malhotra: 'Even when I am not saying anything...'

Kiara Advani’s personal life has been subject of much speculation over the past year. Reports have claimed that Kiara is dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra but the two actors haven’t spoken in public about it. Recent reports even claimed the two had broken up. However, both actors have constantly been asked about it. In a recent interview, Kiara responded to these rumours and reports. Also read: When Sidharth Malhotra expressed his feelings about Kiara Advani

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra have been photographed together many times in the recent past. There were reports that the two had ended their relationship, but were dating again after a brief break-up.

Speaking with the Navhbarat Times, Kiara responded to a question about her supposed break-up with Sidharth and said, “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life.”

Kiara has responded to similar reports earlier as well. In an earlier interview with India Today, she spoke about rumours about her personal life and said, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?”

Kiara was most recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The film has grossed over ₹50 crore in six days since its release. Kiara’s other recent release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The Anees Bazmee film has been a massive success at the box office, having earned over ₹230 crore so far.

